Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.54 Million Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,097 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DBRG. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,154,000. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 56.0% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885,391 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 100.9% in the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 9,203,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176,103 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 51.0% in the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 10,826,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,214 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About DigitalBridge Group

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DBRG shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.