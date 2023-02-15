Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.55 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,781 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 209,096,768 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,921 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $17,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,716 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 97,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 290 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,263.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 290 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,263.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,472 shares of company stock worth $475,806 and sold 17,363 shares worth $1,558,367. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.28 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.33.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

