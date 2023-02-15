Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,178 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Syneos Health by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Syneos Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Syneos Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.20. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.65. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $90.32.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNH. Citigroup reduced their price target on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

