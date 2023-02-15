Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.70 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,707,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,015,000 after buying an additional 16,279,787 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,804,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,560,000 after buying an additional 7,736,174 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after buying an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,648,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,462,000 after buying an additional 3,536,842 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at $119,013,791.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on KDP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

