Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.79 Million Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,838 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VSH. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 37.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,184,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,817,000 after buying an additional 1,148,417 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 21.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,695,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,041,000 after purchasing an additional 480,240 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 934.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 519,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 469,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,191,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,562,000 after purchasing an additional 191,736 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter worth $2,069,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.41. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at $810,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VSH opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.09). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.