Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.03 Million Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 245,102 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $4,230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,143,289.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 6,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $590,144.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $4,230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,143,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,084 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,226 in the last ninety days. 39.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of DLB stock opened at $83.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $72.81. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $88.06.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.58 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.