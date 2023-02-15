Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628,250 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International Trading Down 2.4 %

Weatherford International stock opened at $66.24 on Wednesday. Weatherford International plc has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Weatherford International Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFRD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation, Well Construction and Completions & Production and Intervention. The Drilling and Evaluation offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line and drilling fluids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.