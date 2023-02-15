Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,429 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 85.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OGS stock opened at $80.77 on Wednesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $92.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at ONE Gas

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.31%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,741.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Articles

