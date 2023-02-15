Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.25 Million Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 215,364 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.13.

AXON stock opened at $193.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.34. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 133.72 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,168.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $130,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,044,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,168.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,128 shares of company stock valued at $66,165,548. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

