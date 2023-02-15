Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.25 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Garmin by 42.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,430,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $631,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,309 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Garmin by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 31.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,026,000 after buying an additional 320,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 201.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,052,000 after buying an additional 300,214 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

GRMN opened at $97.31 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $122.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.43.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

