Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter worth about $226,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 70.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,815,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group stock opened at $76.78 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $85.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day moving average of $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 89.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

