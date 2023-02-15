Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 142.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 84,634 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 175.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 328.6% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Marten Transport by 108.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 95.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRTN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

MRTN stock opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.89. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $23.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $322.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.20 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

