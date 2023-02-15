Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $2.52 Million in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 142,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 52.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 46,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th.

The Hackett Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The Hackett Group Company Profile

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $692.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03.

(Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.