Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $2.93 Million in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 66,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of G. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,625,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,545,000 after acquiring an additional 347,909 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,681,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,684,000 after acquiring an additional 511,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Genpact by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,295,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,894,000 after acquiring an additional 152,412 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Genpact by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,335,000 after acquiring an additional 300,941 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $2,307,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,737,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $244,112.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $2,307,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,737,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,225 shares of company stock worth $14,301,162 over the last ninety days. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genpact Trading Down 1.4 %

G has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Further Reading

