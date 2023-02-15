Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 46,242 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMP. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

NYSE SMP opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $858.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.20. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

