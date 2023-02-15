Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $3.24 Million Investment in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 60,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Glaukos by 119.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in Glaukos in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Glaukos Stock Performance
NYSE:GKOS opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.21. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $64.49.
Glaukos Profile
Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.
