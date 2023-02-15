Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $3.24 Million Investment in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 60,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Glaukos by 119.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in Glaukos in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Stock Performance

NYSE:GKOS opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.21. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Glaukos Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

