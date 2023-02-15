Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 7,274 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in TransUnion by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

NYSE TRU opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average is $65.62. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

