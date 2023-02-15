Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Haemonetics by 166.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Haemonetics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091,484 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,652,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 808.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after buying an additional 335,736 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 224.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,245,000 after acquiring an additional 320,184 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.15. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $48.67 and a one year high of $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

