Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 132.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,052 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 18.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 13.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 520,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 60,090 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 124.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 13.2% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 29,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 49.5% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

SVC opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.32. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -43.96%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

