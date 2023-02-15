Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth $2,351,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 613.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KIM. Barclays increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

