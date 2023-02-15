Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 32.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,656,000 after buying an additional 112,868 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 32.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.5% in the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 53.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

