Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,191 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NI. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 428.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 183.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth about $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NI shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NiSource to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

NiSource Stock Performance

NiSource Increases Dividend

Shares of NI stock opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.63. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. NiSource’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

NiSource Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.