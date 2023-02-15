Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 290,585 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,585 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

NOG stock opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $39.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.76%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.