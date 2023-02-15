Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 30,640 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,640 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 17.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 39.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 132,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 30.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 85.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

AMKR opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.73. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.