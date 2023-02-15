Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 51,782 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,631 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,782 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the third quarter worth $17,497,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 490.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 510,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 424,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,124,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,796,000 after purchasing an additional 381,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,281,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 235.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 390,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 274,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Stock Performance

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.20. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $39.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $196.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.50 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 32.70% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WAFD. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Insider Transactions at Washington Federal

In other news, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $243,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $243,032.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

