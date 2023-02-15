Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 608 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Nordson by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 461.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Nordson by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Nordson in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Nordson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.80.

Insider Activity at Nordson

Nordson Price Performance

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,403 shares of company stock worth $2,515,941 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN opened at $242.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $251.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.49.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $683.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.46 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 24.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.