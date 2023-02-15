Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $2.93 Million Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $167.45 on Wednesday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $92.66 and a one year high of $207.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NBR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.29.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

