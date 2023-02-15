Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,562 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in News were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 276,730 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in News by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in News by 68.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of News by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Trading Down 0.3 %

News stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.28.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). News had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. News’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. News’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on News to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.03.

News Company Profile

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

