Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,790.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,202 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Schubert & Co grew its position in Alphabet by 1,192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.41. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

