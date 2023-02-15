Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,143.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,808.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,877.6% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 101,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 96,431 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,936.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 207,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after acquiring an additional 197,446 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,503.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,180.4% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 33,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.