Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lifted by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,772.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,774 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,737,521,000 after buying an additional 27,045,038 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,736.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,235,795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986,989 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,189 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,863.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,524,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,879.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,124,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103,769 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alphabet stock opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $144.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

