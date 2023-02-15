Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lifted by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,894.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,219 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.0% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 65,329 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,915.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 123,356 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $94.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.46 and a 200-day moving average of $99.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $143.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

