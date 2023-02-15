Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,861.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,877.8% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA now owns 313,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,972,000 after purchasing an additional 297,507 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4,742.6% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 17,358 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,041.1% in the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 356,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,099,000 after purchasing an additional 339,850 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,568.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,094,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $94.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.46 and its 200-day moving average is $99.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.