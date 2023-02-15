Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Cut by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,803 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.9% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $99.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of -372.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,396 shares of company stock worth $4,394,641. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

