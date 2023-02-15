Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Decreased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 52.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 168,201 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $99.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.00, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,641 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.