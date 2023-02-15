Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $99.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day moving average of $108.21. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.00, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,641 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.