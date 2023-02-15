Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,737 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,396,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $157,778,000 after purchasing an additional 202,095 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 79.2% during the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 10,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 40,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,641. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $99.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of -372.00, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

