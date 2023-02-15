Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,641. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $99.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of -372.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

