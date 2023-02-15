Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 79.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,641 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $99.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of -372.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

