América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMOV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 27,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of América Móvil from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

AMOV stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $22.57.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

