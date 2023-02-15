Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CEO Sells $4,079,188.40 in Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,214,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $352.74 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $328.72 and a 200-day moving average of $302.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

