Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $168.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Apple to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.47.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $153.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.