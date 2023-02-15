Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Stock Holdings Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2,296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arcosa in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Arcosa by 114.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens cut Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

In related news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $350,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,434.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACA opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average is $58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $65.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

