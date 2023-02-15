Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 57,424 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 96.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 57,424 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after buying an additional 152,790 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after buying an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $99.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of -372.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,641. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

