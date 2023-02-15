Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $2,671,600.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $2,671,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, January 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $141.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $144.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.70.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.