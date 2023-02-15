Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $181.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.70.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $141.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.44 and a 200 day moving average of $122.47. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.37.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total value of $947,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $416,778.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,896.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $947,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,887 shares of company stock worth $11,465,765. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,380,000 after purchasing an additional 770,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,367,000 after purchasing an additional 755,445 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,638 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Arista Networks by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,972,000 after purchasing an additional 700,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

