Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.70.

Arista Networks Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $141.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.47. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $144.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $122,418.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $122,418.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $416,778.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,896.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,887 shares of company stock worth $11,465,765 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after buying an additional 11,902,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 460.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,287,000 after buying an additional 4,317,550 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,148,000 after buying an additional 935,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,380,000 after buying an additional 770,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,367,000 after buying an additional 755,445 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

