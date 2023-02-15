Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.70.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $141.46 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $416,778.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,896.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $416,778.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,896.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $186,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,887 shares of company stock worth $11,465,765. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.