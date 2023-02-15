Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Acquires 4,275 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $94.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $143.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.