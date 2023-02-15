Arrow Financial Corp Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.2 %

AMZN opened at $99.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of -372.00, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day moving average of $108.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,396 shares of company stock worth $4,394,641. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

